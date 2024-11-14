Crafting Happiness with Your iPhone

According to Spectrum Health & Human Services, crafting comes with some surprising benefits. Research consistently shows that artistic endeavors boost your mood, increase self-confidence, reduce stress, and improve mental agility. So maybe consider adding some acrylic-and-canvas therapy into your routine alongside your daily dose of leafy greens!

Creativity takes many forms, and it’s impossible to find a set of apps that encompasses every creative pursuit and hobby. That said, I’ve tried out a wide range of craft apps, from Hometalk, the go-to app for DIY home projects, to apps covering weaving, sketching, and origami. There’s even an app that will teach you how to make a lantern fairy garden! Whatever your creative style, these apps are meant to inspire you, help you master a specific craft, and hopefully, have a lot of fun along the way.

For those mildly (or wildly) obsessed with textiles, this app is one of the best digital resources available for those interested in learning how to weave. With high-quality instructional videos taught by Jane Safford (a world-renowned textile artist who has been teaching weavers for the past 40 years), this app starts with the basics and works through different techniques until you’re creating color overlays and textured shadow weaves like a pro. Unlike many other resources that cover only how to complete a specific pattern, the School of Weaving focuses on the underlying techniques needed to design patterns, mix colors, and adjust your process based on the project. Be warned: weaving has a higher upfront cost and time commitment than other crafts included here. However, the learning experience offered by this app comes second only to an in-person class.

Ah, Pinterest. Home to thousands of creative project ideas, how-tos, and design inspirations. Whether you want to learn how to watercolor, become an expert at quilling, create a DIY clay frog, or figure out a creative way to decorate your living room wall, this app has you covered! You can save project ideas or inspiration you like to project boards, so they are neatly organized into categories based on a project or hobby. Project boards can be shared with a group, or you can lock them and keep your pinned design inspo all to yourself. It’s up to you!

BeCasso (Free or $3.99/month)

This app doesn’t represent a specific hobby, but if you’re into scrapbooking, want to create a dream board, postcard, or wall collage, this photo-to-painting app will take your creations to the next level! The concept is simple: import photos and use the BeCasso tools to add watercolor or painted effects to your photos. This app offers a wide variety of artistic styles and simple photo editing tools, all while maintaining a high level of detail in the images. This way, the watercolor recreation of your Belgian waffle photo still looks like a fluffy waffle (not a random doughy blob). You can sign up for a paid subscription or stick with the free version and leave a small BeCasso watermark on the lower corner of your saved images.

Sketch a Day (Free or $3.49/month)

Sometimes, we mistakenly assume that the ability to sketch or paint comes only from innate talent. In reality, the ability to draw comes from understanding a few simple tricks, shapes, and shading. Sketch a Day offers bite-sized tutorials (such as how to sketch realistic clothing or paint water in motion) to help you master the essential techniques of paper and canvas-based art. What I love most about this iPhone and iPad app is the daily art prompt. Artists complete a piece of art in the medium of their choice, snap a photo, and upload it to the app forum for feedback. There’s a wide range of submissions each day, and it’s a great way to learn and see what others were inspired to create! You can access the app tutorials and daily prompt forum for free or pay a $3.49 monthly fee to remove the small ads.

With the rise of adult coloring books as a way to relax and do something creative, origami (the Japanese art of paper folding) has also seen a resurgence. This origami app is the best I’ve come across: it includes classic and whimsical designs, the instructions are easy to follow, and illustrations are provided with each step. This iPhone and iPad app also avoids the overly long introductions of many YouTube videos, and instead jumps right into the how-to. Pro Tip: You can make several origami creations, pierce through them with a needle and twine, and display them next to a kitchen window or in a kid’s room for some whimsical DIY home decor.

With hundreds of classes and instructors, this video-based crafts app walks you step-by-step through the process of making everything from knotted pantry bags to upcycled kids’ alphabets. Creativebug offers an impressive range of crafts, covering sewing, sketching, painting, home DIY projects, and everything in between. If you’re a lover of the details, this is the crafting app for you! The instructors take the time to explain the how and why of each step, and even offer options for personalized variations. However, if you’re looking for five-minute crafts, this likely isn’t your app, as the time commitment to complete a project can range from 20 minutes to four hours.

If you enjoy upscaling your home with one-of-a-kind DIY projects, it’s hard to find a better place than Hometalk. This app contains how-tos and instructional videos for all kinds of DIY projects, including how to make wreaths, upcycle old furniture, paint wall arches, and even create a fairy garden inside a lantern! As a bonus, there’s a lively community of subscribers who offer helpful advice or their own creative ideas from their attempts at a specific project. It’s a fun digital space that’ll make your home feel even more lively. The app is free, but you will need to create an account to save your favorite ideas and chat on the forums with fellow DIY-ers.

Top image credit: Valkantina / Shutterstock.com